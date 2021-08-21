Joyce Mae George
LAKE MURVAUL, TX — Funeral services for Joyce Mae George, 100, of Lake Murvaul, Texas will be held Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dock Lazarine officiating. Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. with burial following the service in the Old Shiloh Cemetery of Rusk County.
