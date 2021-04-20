Joyce Pellham
FAIRPLAY, TEXAS Funeral services for Mrs. Joyce Pellham, 77, of Fairplay, Texas will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Freddy Mason and Bro. Terry Holland officiating. Burial will follow in the Waldrop Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8:00 p.m. Tuesday April 20, 2021 at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel.
