Joyce Shannon
MARSHALL — A visitation for Joyce Shannon will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. Burial will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at the Ft. Smith National Cemetery in Ft. Smith, Arkansas. Mrs. Shannon passed away August 15, 2021 in Longview, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.