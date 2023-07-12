Joyce Whitehead
CARTHAGE — Funeral services for Joyce Whitehead, 81, of Carthage, Texas will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Deadwood Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Mrs. Whitehead was born January 22, 1942 in Bastrop, Louisiana and passed away July 8, 2023 in Tyler, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.