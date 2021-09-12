Juanita Bush
CARTHAGE, TX — Juanita Bush, 96, of Gary, TX, passed away Sept. 9, 2021, at her home in Gary. Juanita Pearl Haley was born on March 26, 1925, in Roscoe, TX . Funeral service - 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment - Mt. Bethel Cemetery near Gary. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
