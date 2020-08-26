ANTIOCH COMMUNITY Funeral services are scheduled for Juanita Capps Bishop, 86, of Antioch, 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Antioch Cemetery, Panola County. Visitation, 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Bishop was born December 17, 1933, in Carthage, and died August 24, 2020.
Juanita Capps Bishop
ANTIOCH COMMUNITY Funeral services are scheduled for Juanita Capps Bishop, 86, of Antioch, 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Antioch Cemetery, Panola County. Visitation, 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Bishop was born December 17, 1933, in Carthage, and died August 24, 2020.
ANTIOCH COMMUNITY Funeral services are scheduled for Juanita Capps Bishop, 86, of Antioch, 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Antioch Cemetery, Panola County. Visitation, 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Bishop was born December 17, 1933, in Carthage, and died August 24, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.