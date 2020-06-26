MARSHALL Graveside services are scheduled for Juanita D. (Sis) Tucker, 95, of Marshall, 12 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Rock Spring Cemetery. Interment, Rock Spring Cemetery. Viewing, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Tucker was born May 29, 1925, in Knox City, and died June 19, 2020.
Juanita D. (Sis) Tucker
