Juanita Ector Holt
JEFFERSON Graveside services for Juanita Ector Holt, 82, Of Jefferson, Texas will be held at 2:00pm Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Coverson Cemetery in Jefferson Texas under the direction of Lewis & Walker Funeral Home of Jefferson, Texas
