TATUM Funeral services are scheduled for Juanita Wynne Jameson, 101, of Tatum, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Tatum United Methodist Church. Interment, Tatum Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at Tatum United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Jameson was born February 10, 1919, in Tatum, and died February 12, 2020.
Juanita Wynne Jameson
