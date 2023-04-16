Judith Annette Tanner
CARTHAGE, TX — Judith Annette Tanner born Nov. 17, 1930, in Shreveport died Wed., Apr. 12, 2023, in Carthage at 92. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at St. William Catholic Church, Carthage. Interment at Centuries Memorial Park in Shreveport. Visitation 9-10 a.m. Friday at the church prior to the service. A guestbook may be signed at www.jimerson-lipsey.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.