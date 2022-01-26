Judith Lynn McNeil
MARSHALL — Judith Lynn McNeil, age 68, passed away on December 20, 2021. Mrs. McNeil was born on February 15, 1953 in Dayton, Ohio. Memorial Service on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 2pm at the Marshall Elks Lodge. Online condolences at www.meadowbrookfh.com
