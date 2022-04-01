Judline “Jerline” Thurman
KILGORE, TX — Funeral services for Judline Thurman will be April 2, 2022 at 11 a.m. at New Birth Fellowship. Interment at Kilgore Baptist Cemetery. Viewing April 1, 2022 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Victory Funeral Services via drive thru and/or walk up viewing. Judline was born March 31, 1932 in Waskom and departed March 24, 2022.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.