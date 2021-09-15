Judy Gray Akridge
MARSHALL — Judy Gray Akridge, age 68, passed away on August 24, 2021. Ms. Akridge was born on November 16, 1952 in Ft. Worth, Texas. Memorial Service at 1pm on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Visitation to follow the service. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
