Judy Sallee
MARSHALL Julia Ann Judy (Phillips) Sallee passed away on 3/23/2021. Mrs. Sallee was born on 7/7/1944 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Graveside Service to be held at 2pm, Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Woodlawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.