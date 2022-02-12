Judy Wilson Bollman
JEFFERSON — Funeral Services for Mrs. Judy Wilson Bollman, 73, of Jefferson, Texas will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday February 13, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Jefferson. Interment will follow at Avinger Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 5-7 pm on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Capt. Wm. Perry Chapel of Haggard Funeral Home.
