Julia Anna Hightower

CARTHAGE, TX — Mrs. Julia Hightower, “Nanny”, was born February 2, 1941 in Farmington, PA. She passed peacefully from this life on May 2, 2022 at her home in Carthage. The family will hold a memorial service for Mrs. Hightower at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at the Antioch Baptist Church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home.
