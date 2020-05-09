HENDERSON Graveside services are scheduled for Julia Sanders Jones, 84, of Henderson, 11 a.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, at Strong Cemetery. Interment, Strong Cemetery. Visitation, 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Jones was born November 6, 1935, in Henderson, and died May 6, 2020.
Julia Sanders Jones
