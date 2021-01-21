June Jones Saxon
WASKOM, TX Graveside services for Mrs. June Jones Saxon, 94, of Waskom, Texas will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday January 23, 2021 at the Deadwood Cemetery, Panola County. Visitation will be 5 - 7:00 p.m. Friday January 22 p.m 2021 at Hawthorn Funeral Home.
