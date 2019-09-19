CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Justin Williams, 26, of Carthage, 11 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Longbranch. Interment, Pine Grove-Holland Quarters Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Longbranch. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Williams was born September 4, 1993, and died September 11, 2019.
Justin Williams
CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Justin Williams, 26, of Carthage, 11 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Longbranch. Interment, Pine Grove-Holland Quarters Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Longbranch. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Williams was born September 4, 1993, and died September 11, 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.