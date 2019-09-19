WASKOM Funeral services are scheduled for Kam'Ron Kentrell Luster, 20, of Waskom, 1 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Waskom High School Gymnasium. Interment, Union Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Waskom High School Gymnasium. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Luster was born February 9, 1999, and died September 14, 2019.
