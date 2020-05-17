LONG BRANCH Graveside services are scheduled for Karen Evans, 67, of Long Branch, 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Six Mile Cemetery. Interment, Six Mile Cemetery. Visitation, 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Evans was born August 20, 1952, in Houston, and died May 14, 2020.
Karen Evans
