Karen Poole
CARTHAGE — Karen Ann Darnell Poole born Aug. 3, 1948, in Shreveport and died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Carthage at 74. Funeral 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment in Restland Memorial Park. Visitation 1-2 p.m. Friday prior to the funeral service. A guestbook may be signed online at www.jimerson-lipsey.com.
