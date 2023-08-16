Karla Baughn Welch
LONGVIEW — Services for Karla Baughn Welch are under the direction of The Cammack Family. Karla was born on February 13, 1960 in Kilgore, Texas and died on August 12, 2023 in Longview, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com.
