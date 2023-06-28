Kathleen Oliver-Elliott
DEBERRY, TX — Katheen Oliver-Elliott, 97, of Carthage, TX, passed away on Wednesday night, June 21, 2023, in Carthage. She was born on January 17, 1926. Cremation arrangements are by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Her ashes will be interred at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Pennsylvania.
