SUMMERDALE, AL Funeral services are scheduled for Kathryn Kay Lucille Crouch, 85, of Summerdale, AL, 2 p.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church. Interment, Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Crouch was born October 18, 1934, in Bethany, and died August 20, 2020.
Kathryn Kay Lucille Crouch
SUMMERDALE, AL Funeral services are scheduled for Kathryn Kay Lucille Crouch, 85, of Summerdale, AL, 2 p.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church. Interment, Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Crouch was born October 18, 1934, in Bethany, and died August 20, 2020.
SUMMERDALE, AL Funeral services are scheduled for Kathryn Kay Lucille Crouch, 85, of Summerdale, AL, 2 p.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church. Interment, Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Crouch was born October 18, 1934, in Bethany, and died August 20, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.