Kathy Morris
MARSHALL — Funeral service for Kathy Morris, age 64, of Marshall, will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, March 20, 2023, at The Colonial Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Sullivan Funeral Home. Mrs. Morris passed away on March 14, 2023, in Marshall. On-line condolences may be made at www.cammackfamily.com.
