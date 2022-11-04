Katie Mae Gray
MESQUITE — Funeral services for Katie Mae Gray,76, will be Saturday, 11/05/2022 at 11:00 am in the Lewis Funeral Home Chapel. Interment: Mt. Zion Cemetery in Woodlawn. Viewing one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Gray was born 10/22/1946 in Hallsville and died 10/29/2022 in Rockwall, TX.
