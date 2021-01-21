Katrina Jones Robinson
CARTHAGE Celebration of Life for Katrina Jones Robinson will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Pine Grove Baptist Church, Carthage. Visitation 7:00 PM-8:00 PM, Friday, January 22, 2021 at Black's Funeral Home. Arrangements entrusted to Black's Funeral Home and Cremation Services (903)-693-3611.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.