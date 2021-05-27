Kayla Leach Keller
CARTHAGE Funeral services for Ms. Kayla Leach Keller, 57, of Carthage, Texas will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 29, 2021 in the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time. She was born November 27, 1963 in Jasper and passed away May 20, 2021 in Carthage. The family request donations in Ms. Keller's name to Hawthorn Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.