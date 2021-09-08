He was preceded in death by his Parents, Bill and Joy Harty, and Grandparents.He leaves a sister, Keila Harty, of Marshall, along with an Aunt, Uncle, and cousins.
Keenan Wayne Harty
MARSHALL — A Memorial Service for Keenan Wayne Harty will be set at a later date. Mr. Harty was born November 15, 1963 and passed away September 5, 2021. Keenan was a former commercial parts salesman for O’ Reilly Auto Parts in Marshall.
He was preceded in death by his Parents, Bill and Joy Harty, and Grandparents.He leaves a sister, Keila Harty, of Marshall, along with an Aunt, Uncle, and cousins.
