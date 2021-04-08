Ke'eria J. Roney
DALLAS was born June 17, 1994 in Mt. Pleasant to Omechia Owens and Kareem Roney Sr. She died March 31, 2021, Service Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11am at Sheppard Street Church of Christ burial in Reynolds Cemetery under the direction of Tumey Mortuary. Viewing Friday at the funeral home from 12pm - 6pm. Guestbook at www.tumeymortuary.com
