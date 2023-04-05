Keith B. Logue
LONGVIEW — Services for Keith B. Logue are under the direction of The Cammack Family - Directors of Funerals. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 76F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 50F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Updated: April 5, 2023 @ 4:10 am
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.