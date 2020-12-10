LONGVIEW Funeral services are scheduled for Kellis Ann Stegall, 45, of White Oak, 2 p.m. Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Grubbs-Loyd Chapel, Diana. Interment, Smyrna Cemetery. Visitation, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home. Arrangements by the Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home, Diana. Mrs. Stegall was born March 1, 1975, and died December 8, 2020.
Kellis Ann Stegall
