Kelvin Lawrence Brewster
MARSHALL, TEXAS Graveside service for Kelvin L. Brewster is scheduled for Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 11:am at Canaan Cemetery 419 Canaan Church Road in Marshall, Tx. Service entrusted to Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home 401 N. 5th Street Longview, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.