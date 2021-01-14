Kelvin Lenard Wright
LONGVIEW - Graveside services for Kelvin Lenard Wright 51, of Marshall, 11:00 a.m.Saturday January 16, 2021 at St. John Cemetery. Interment, St. John Cemetery. Viewing, 2p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, January 15, 2021 at Lewis Funeral Home. Mr. Wright was born February 1, 1969 died January 8, 2021.
