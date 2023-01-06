Kendall “Barney” Marshall
JEFFERSON — Services for Kendall Marshall, 27, of Jefferson, Texas will be held at 12:00pm Saturday, January 7, 2022 at the Jefferson Community Center in Jefferson, Texas and burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Kendall was born September 30, 1995 and transitioned December 23, 2022.Kendall was 27 years old.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.