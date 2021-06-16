Kenneth B. Logan
CARTHAGE, TX Graveside services for Mr. Kenneth Benjamin Logan, age 59 of Knightstown, Indiana, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at DeBerry Cemetery with Bro. Paul Crocker officiating under the direction of Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Mr. Logan passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
