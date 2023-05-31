Kenneth L. Cunningham
MARSHALL — Kenneth L. Cunningham, age 64, of Marshall, formally of Omaha, NE passed away on May 24, 2023, in Longview. Kenneth was born on October 19, 1958, in Omaha, NE. A memorial service will be held in Nebraska on June 10, 2023. Online condolences and the full obituary can be found at CammackFamily.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.