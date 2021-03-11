Kenneth M. Taylor
KARNACK A graveside service for Kenneth M. Taylor will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Old Foundry Cemetery. Mr. Taylor was born on October 6, 1929 in Parnell, Texas to his parents, Alva Hamilton and Neil S. Taylor. He passed away on March 4, 2021 in Longview, Texas.
