Kenneth R. Hieber
MARSHALL — Kenneth R. Hieber, age 79, passed away 4/7/2022. He was born August 19, 1942 in Chicago, IL. Visitation on Mon., April 18, 2022 from 5-7pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Funeral Service on Tues., April 19, 2022 at 10am at Summit United Methodist Church. Interment at Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery. Online condolences at www.meadowbrookfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.