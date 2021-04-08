Kenny Ray Gaut
MARSHALL, TX Memorial services for Mr. Kenny Ray Gaut, 52, of Marshall, Texas will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Green Hill #2 Baptist Church, Marshall, Texas. Burial will follow at Rosehill Garden Cemetery, Marshall, Texas under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home. Mr. Gaut was born April 17, 1968 and died March 31, 2021.
