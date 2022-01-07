Kevin Elkins
CARTHAGE, TEXAS — Timothy Kevin Elkins, 52, of Carthage, Texas passed away January 5, 2022. Kevin was born October 28, 1969. Funeral service - 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation - 6:00-8:00 pm on Friday at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in the Antioch Cemetery in Panola County.
