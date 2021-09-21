Kevin Grant Lambright
MARSHALL — Kevin Grant Lambright, age 51, passed away on September 17, 2021. Mr. Lambright was born on August 31, 1970 in Roswell, New Mexico. Visitation on Wed. 9/22/21, 5:30-7:30pm at Summit UMC. Funeral Service on Thurs. 9/23/21, 1:00pm at Summit UMC. Online condolences at www.meadowbrookfh.com
