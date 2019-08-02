STEPHENVILLE Funeral services are scheduled for Keytrevion Relius Jerrell Carter, 16, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Marshall Convention Center, Marshall. Interment, Rosehill Gardens Cemetery, Marshall. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Carter was born Feb. 27, 2003, in Marshall, and died July 19, 2019.
Keytrevion Relius Jerrell Carter
STEPHENVILLE Funeral services are scheduled for Keytrevion Relius Jerrell Carter, 16, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Marshall Convention Center, Marshall. Interment, Rosehill Gardens Cemetery, Marshall. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Carter was born Feb. 27, 2003, in Marshall, and died July 19, 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.