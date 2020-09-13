SHREVEPORT, LA. Chapel services are scheduled for Kim Cannon, 35, of Shreveport, 2 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Jefferson, TX. Interment, 5 p.m., Ashdown Memorial Gardens, Ashdown, AR. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Haggard Funeral Home, Jefferson. Arrangements by Haggard Funeral Home, Jefferson. Miss Cannon was born May 11, 1985, in Marshall, and died September 9, 2020.
Kim Cannon
SHREVEPORT, LA. Chapel services are scheduled for Kim Cannon, 35, of Shreveport, 2 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Jefferson, TX. Interment, 5 p.m., Ashdown Memorial Gardens, Ashdown, AR. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Haggard Funeral Home, Jefferson. Arrangements by Haggard Funeral Home, Jefferson. Miss Cannon was born May 11, 1985, in Marshall, and died September 9, 2020.
SHREVEPORT, LA. Chapel services are scheduled for Kim Cannon, 35, of Shreveport, 2 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Jefferson, TX. Interment, 5 p.m., Ashdown Memorial Gardens, Ashdown, AR. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Haggard Funeral Home, Jefferson. Arrangements by Haggard Funeral Home, Jefferson. Miss Cannon was born May 11, 1985, in Marshall, and died September 9, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.