TYLER Funeral services are scheduled for Kimble Poppy Harris, 84, of Henderson, 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Bar None Cowboy Church. Interment, Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Harris was born September 5, 1935, in Rusk County, and died July 12, 2020.
Kimble Poppy Harris
TYLER Funeral services are scheduled for Kimble Poppy Harris, 84, of Henderson, 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Bar None Cowboy Church. Interment, Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Harris was born September 5, 1935, in Rusk County, and died July 12, 2020.
TYLER Funeral services are scheduled for Kimble Poppy Harris, 84, of Henderson, 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Bar None Cowboy Church. Interment, Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Harris was born September 5, 1935, in Rusk County, and died July 12, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.