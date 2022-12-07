Kirstin Hope Oney
LONGVIEW — Kirstin Hope Oney, age 31, passed away on 11/17/2022. Ms. Oney was born 3/11/1991 in Marshall, TX. Memorial Service on Sat., 12/10/2022 at 3pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Visitation/Reception following service at the Marshall Elks Lodge. Condolences at www.meadowbrookfh.com
