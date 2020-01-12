CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Kitty Stevanna Milam, 70, of DeBerry, 2 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Chapel. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Chapel. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Milam was born September 26, 1949, in San Angelo, and died January 6, 2020.
Kitty Stevanna Milam
CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Kitty Stevanna Milam, 70, of DeBerry, 2 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Chapel. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Chapel. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Milam was born September 26, 1949, in San Angelo, and died January 6, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.