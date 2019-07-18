CARROLLTON Funeral services are scheduled for Koreti Gorette Cookie Roberson, 49, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, McJohnson Cemetery. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Miss Roberson was born October 23, 1969, in Marshall, and died July 11, 2019.
Koreti Gorette "Cookie" Roberson
CARROLLTON Funeral services are scheduled for Koreti Gorette Cookie Roberson, 49, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, McJohnson Cemetery. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Miss Roberson was born October 23, 1969, in Marshall, and died July 11, 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.