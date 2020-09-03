DALLAS Funeral services are scheduled for Kregston Kenyon Graves, of Dallas, 1 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Texas & Louisiana Association Building. Interment, Rosehill Gardens Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at Black's Family Center, Marshall. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Carthage & Marshall. Mr. Graves was born October 16, 1990, and died August 27, 2020.
Kregston Kenyon Graves
DALLAS Funeral services are scheduled for Kregston Kenyon Graves, of Dallas, 1 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Texas & Louisiana Association Building. Interment, Rosehill Gardens Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at Black's Family Center, Marshall. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Carthage & Marshall. Mr. Graves was born October 16, 1990, and died August 27, 2020.
DALLAS Funeral services are scheduled for Kregston Kenyon Graves, of Dallas, 1 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Texas & Louisiana Association Building. Interment, Rosehill Gardens Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at Black's Family Center, Marshall. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Carthage & Marshall. Mr. Graves was born October 16, 1990, and died August 27, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.